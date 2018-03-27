Cuomo slams decision to include question on citizenship status on 2020 census

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Tuesday slamming a decision to include a question about citizenship status on the 2020 U.S. Census.

“The Trump administration’s decision to ask about citizenship on the U.S. Census is a gross political act that launches another missile at the heart of New York. Make no mistake: this decision is anti-immigrant and is intended only to serve the political agenda of those in power in Washington,” he said.

The population count, which occurs every 10 years, is a Constitutional requirement used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House as well as how federal funds are distributed to local communities.

A coalition of state attorneys general urged the department last month to not add the question, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount.

“This reckless question will undermine the accuracy and the legitimacy of Census data, which determines representation in Congress and the distribution of billions of dollars in federal aid. By leading to a misrepresentation of the number of New Yorkers, this question will jeopardize critical funding for New York’s health care, social services and other vital programs that benefit all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.

Several prominent Democrats have condemned the decision. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said that adding such a question “will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state will sue the Trump administration over its decision.

“In New York, we believe our diversity is our greatest strength and that, unless you are Native American, we are all immigrants. With the Statue of Liberty raising her torch in our Harbor, we will never stop fighting to uphold the values of inclusion and opportunity for all that built this state and this nation,” Cuomo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.