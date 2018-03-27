Art and business coalition welcomes NYC Night Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City is known for its nightlife.

Now there's an official agency to coordinate and address the industry's concerns.

In March, Ariel Palitz was appointed to the position in the new Office of Nightlife. The job hasbecome known as "Night Mayor." Other cities across the world have used the office to improve communication and relationships with neighbors.

NYC Artist Coalition sponsored the event at Secret Project Robot along Broadway in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Artists and business owners talked about rent increases, gentrification, regulations, noise and enforcement. More listening sessions with the office are planned.

NYC Councilmember Rafael Espinal hopes the office will help to shape new city policies.