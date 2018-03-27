‘Angels in America’ opens on Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The “Great Work” has returned to Broadway.

The revival of Tony Kushner's seminal work, “Angels in America” opened Sunday night, transferring from last year’s run at the National Theatre in London. The two-part play is set in 1980s New York City during the rise of the AIDS crisis.

PIX11 caught up with of the play’s stars, including Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield, on the very neon red carpet.

“Angels in America” premiered on Broadway in 1993. The cast and creative team spoke about why the show still resonates more than a quarter century since it was written.

You can see “Angels in America” at the Neil Simon Theatre.