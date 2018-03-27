3 injured when van crashes into scaffolding on East Harlem sidewalk

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a white van crashed into scaffolding on an East Harlem sidewalk, officials said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, inspectors from the Department of Building headed to the scene on Second Avenue and East 122nd Street.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to hit the scaffolding. No identifying information was immediately available for the victims or the driver.