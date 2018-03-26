Woman’s face slashed on Bronx 6 train: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A woman’s face was slashed on a 6 train in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

Police said the woman, 26, was riding the uptown 6 train at 138th Street and Third Avenue when a man attempted to grab her purse and slashed her face. He fled without the purse, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for cuts to her nose and eye.

Police are searching for the man. They have not yet released a description of the suspected attacker.

