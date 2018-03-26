Woman fatally stabbed at Brooklyn deli, police searching for suspect in BMW

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A woman was fatally stabbed at a Bushwick deli on Monday afternoon, police said.
The alleged attacker, another woman, jumped into a BMW and drove away from the scene on Broadway near Lawton Street after the stabbing, officials said.
Emergency personnel rushed the victim to a local hospital after she was stabbed around 4 p.m., but she did not survive.
No identifying information was immediately available.
There are several schools and a library within blocks of the deli.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
