Woman fatally stabbed at Brooklyn deli, police searching for suspect in BMW

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A woman was fatally stabbed at a Bushwick deli on Monday afternoon, police said.

The alleged attacker, another woman, jumped into a BMW and drove away from the scene on Broadway near Lawton Street after the stabbing, officials said.

Emergency personnel rushed the victim to a local hospital after she was stabbed around 4 p.m., but she did not survive.

No identifying information was immediately available.

There are several schools and a library within blocks of the deli.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

