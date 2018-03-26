Woman dead after ‘apparent stabbing’ in Union City: prosecutor’s office

UNION CITY, N.J. — A person of interest is in custody after a woman was apparently stabbed to death in Union City Monday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The “apparently stabbing” happened on New York Avenue between 36th and 37th streets, the prosecutor’s office tweeted at 9:34 a.m. It’s not clear if the incident happened inside or on the street, which is lined with stores and apartments buildings.

A woman died as a result, according to the office.

Three hours later, they said a person of interest is in custody.

Additional information was not made available.

