Two pop stars make their Broadway debut in “Kinky Boots”

NEW YORK—Jake Shears from the band “Scissor Sisters ” is stepping into the role of Charlie Price in the Tony Award-winning show “Kinky Boots.”

Slipping on those red patent leather thigh boots every night.

"As a performer, and I think Kirstin will probably agree with me, it's incredibly satisfying to be playing so many shows in a condensed time and to get that kind of response from the audience. I'm going to miss it," Shears said.

Kirstin Maldonado , a member of the Grammy-winning group “Pentatonix” plays Lauren.

"When I first came in I thought, oh, Pentatonix has probably prepared me for this because singing an hour and a half of acapella is very difficult. And I'm like I feel really prepared , really prepared , and I kind of didn’t realize," Maldonado said.

Both singers fell in love with the show and their characters.

"The message of the show is just so beautiful and even more relevant as time goes on," Maldonado said.

Shears added that his favorite thing is that he gets to go into this really intense emotional journey, with a full emotional breakdown on stage every night in front of a room full of people.

And, they gave us a sneak peek backstage starting in Jake’s dressing room.

"This is every single show. You can see where everyone has come in and out of the role. This is where they're all in charge of the sound of the show and it just blows my mind. We couldn’t get one of my shoes off last night and almost got into trouble," Shears said.

Oh , about those boots...

"I last about 25 minutes during rehearsals and stuff before my feet start screaming," Shears revealed.

And Maldonado showed us where she gets her wigs changed every night.

And, there’s a lot going on on the side of the stage, in the wings.

"All these things are moving and there is kind of this dance you have to do backstage," Maldonado said.

"These are the infamous treadmills that we have to dance on and it’s a miracle I haven’t broken my neck," Shears added.

This is Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado and make sure to come check them out in "Kinky Boots."