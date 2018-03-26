Two pedestrians killed, three injured in Fishkill car crash

FISHKILL, N.Y. — Two pedestrians were killed and three others were injured in a car crash in the Town of Fishkill on Sunday, state police said.

State police said the one-vehicle collision happened on Route 52 near Old Glenham Road around 8:40 p.m. Two pedestrians were declared dead on arrival and three more pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Investigator Kent Smith at 845-677-7300.