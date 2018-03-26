Officers shoot woman who threatened mother-in-law, broke into Staten Island home: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — A woman who was injured when shot by police in Staten Island Sunday afternoon had committed a series of crimes over the weekend leading up to her arrest, according to the NYPD.

Police said Lori Gjenashaj, 41, began showing aggression Saturday night after she choked a 39-year-old woman at a school. She was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

On Sunday, cops said Gjenashaj first showed up to her mother-in-law's home on Sunnyside Avenue home with a gun. She then drove to a former friend's home and smashed through the door with a brick, according to police. Gjenashaj reportedly fired her gun but did not harm anyone. Her former friend was not home, but her son was. He was able to escape and call police.

Gjenashaj fled and police caught up with her near Highland and Howard avenues.

There, officers said she pulled out a gun. Officers fired off five shots, striking Gjenashaj once in the shoulder.

Police said she has been hospitalized, and has not yet been charged for Sunday's incidents.