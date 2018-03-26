Second wake to be held for firefighter Michael Davidson; mayor will attend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORAL PARK, Queens —A second wake will be held for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson in Queens on Monday and Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend.

The wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 15-year-veteran died while battling a massive blaze on a Harlem movie set Thursday night. He was 37-years-old and a father of four.

The first wake for Davidson, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, was held on Sunday. Friends, family and his fellow firefighters remembered him as a hero.

“Mike was just a terrific person,” Captain Robert Allen, FDNY Engine 69, told reporters outside the funeral home. “He was a natural born leader.”

The Harlem fire that killed Davidson is still being investigated.

His funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.