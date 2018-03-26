‘Religious’ thief blesses himself before breaking into Brooklyn clothing store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Thou shalt not steal.

It's one commandment this "religious" thief ignored as he broke into a Brooklyn clothing store Thursday evening, by throwing a brick through the glass.

Before doing so, he was caught on video tracing the symbol of the cross over his chest, a motion of blessing himself.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend.

Once the man broke through the glass, police say he snatched approximately 18 articles of clothing and then fled the scene on foot northbound on East 1 Street.

The man was last seen wearing black and white gloves, a black baseball cap, a black jacket, black jeans and gray sneakers.

