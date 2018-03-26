Police union protests outside Mayor de Blasio’s Park Slope gym over officers’ contracts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association rallied for a new contract Monday in front of the Prospect Park YMCA, where Mayor Bill de Blasio exercises most mornings.

The union has been negotiating a new two-year contract for NYPD officers and, according to union leaders, the city has been negotiating in "bad faith."

As dozens of union members chanted in front of the YMCA in Park Slope, the mayor was in a coffee and pastry shop across the street.

Some went over to chant outside and when the may​or emerged, the police officers followed him over several blocks, many screaming in the process.

According to the union, the city has offered cops no raise and they would have to pay more for health care.

“The city is not even coming to the table with a realistic offer," PBA President Patrick Lynch said. "We can’t even afford to live in the city that we protect, and we brought from crime to prosperity.”

The union now says it has petitioned the state's public employment relations board so they can enter into binding arbitration with the city.

The mayor would not answer questions outside the YMCA, but his office released a statement Monday morning.​

"We've received the papers and are reviewing them. Last year, we reached the first settlement with the PBA in almost ten years and three years ago the City was successful in its contract arbitration with the Union. We are confident that we will once again reach a result that is both fair to the police officers and the taxpayers," Deputy Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein said.