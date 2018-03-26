NJ advances 6 bills to tighten gun laws

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly passed six measures aimed at strengthening the state’s already-strict gun laws.

The Assembly passed the legislation Monday after Second Amendment advocates rallied in the capital against the legislation. The bills now go to the Democrat-led Senate.

Among the measures that passed is a bill requiring firearms to be seized upon a court order when a health care official deems someone poses a serious threat. Another bill changes the magazine size limit from 15 to 10.

The votes came after marches across New Jersey and country over the weekend in favor of toughening gun laws.

Many of the Second Amendment advocates Monday wore National Rifle Association hats and carried signs that read “NRA Stand and Fight.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he supports the legislative effort.