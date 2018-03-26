Man slashed during attempted robbery in Bronx subway station: police

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police on Monday are searching for two people after they say a man was slashed during an attempted robbery in a Bronx subway station over the weekend.

Two men approached the victim, 39, inside the 219 Street subway station, where the Nos. 2 and 5 trains stop, around 2:54 a.m. Sunday, police said.

They then allegedly demanded the man’s property.

The victim refused, and one of the men cut the left side of his face with an unknown object, police said.

The men fled, and the victim was hospitalized and treated for the laceration, according to police.

The men are described as 25 to 35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and both wore dark-colored clothing.

