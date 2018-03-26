Man arrested for shooting livery cab driver multiple times in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A man was arrested Saturday for shooting a livery cab driver multiple times in the Bronx last week.

Driver Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, was flagged down by a man while he was driving home on Saturday, March 17, according to New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers president Fernando Mateo.

Police said he dropped off the passenger in Soundview around 12:45 a.m. when the passenger open fired and robbed Camacho of $23. He was struck in the leg, thigh, arm, twice in the back, twice in the chest and abdomen, according to the NYSFTD. Camacho flagged down a police officer, who rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived the shooting.

Police arrested Mario Powell on Saturday morning.

The NYSFTD said Camacho had begged Powell not to kill him, telling him he had 3 little girls.

“I don’t hate him, I forgive him because I don’t know what reason he had to shoot me, he must have been desperate to want me dead, I can only thank God that he allowed me to see my 3 baby girls another day,” Camacho said.

The FBI has taken over the case and Powell is being held on federal charges, according to police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Camacho and his family.