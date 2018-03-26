‘It’s not just a kidnapping case; it’s a murder case’ — sister of slain Brooklyn mom still searching for truth

NEW YORK — Simone Rivera recently held a birthday vigil for her sister, Monique, who was slain nearly three decades ago when she was 22-years-old.

Monique was enticed to join a shopping trip on March 29, 1989, by two young women she apparently knew from middle school. They asked her to bring her youngest son, six-week-old Andre Bryant. Andre was never seen again.

Monique Rivera’s body was discovered near City Island in the Bronx the following day, March 30, 1989. She had been strangled and hit over the head with a blunt object. The 29th anniversary of her disappearance and killing is this week.

“It’s not just a kidnapping case, it’s a murder case,” Simone Rivera pointed out during an appearance on PIX11 Facebook Live Monday. “I won’t rest until I find the truth.”

Rivera has been digging for new information steadily in recent years and keeps a notebook. Detectives from the Cold Case Squad have started interviewing people again.

Rivera appeared on Facebook Live Monday, as PIX11 also looked at the cases of two Harlem babies who went missing the same year as Andre.

Christopher Dansby, 2, and Shane Walker, 1, vanished from the same Harlem park three months apart in 1989.

Christopher’s mother had briefly left the child with his grandmother in May, while she ran an errand. Christopher was last seen playing with a little boy and girl in the park.

The same boy and girl started playing with one-year-old Shane Walker three months later, in August 1989.

Christopher and Shane’s mothers lived in the same building near West 112 Street but didn’t know each other before the snatchings.

Also appearing on Facebook Live was Rose Cobo, whose daughter, Chelsea, disappeared at age 22 in May 2016.

Chelsea is the mother of a baby boy, Christopher, who was 10 months old when his mother vanished. Christopher will turn 3 in July.

Chelsea had been struggling with depression and substance abuse issues, checking into a hospital not long before her disappearance.

Rose Cobo is actually Chelsea’s biological aunt, but she adopted her niece and raised her, because Chelsea’s parents had mental health problems.

Rose Cobo has been on an emotionally draining journey since Chelsea vanished. She has made contacts with multiple Missing Persons groups and got Chelsea’s case national attention.