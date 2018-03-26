Howard does the heavy lifting in gym dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Timandra Duverglas isn’t a big gym person, but she signed a contract to become a member of a Retro Fitness gym, located at at 1623 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn.

She said they kept pushing her to try personal training. She finally relented and heard their spiel at a complimentary session, but she wasn’t interested in signing up.

“I didn’t agree verbally nor in a written contract. I didn’t agree to any personal training sessions. I said, 'No, thank you,'" she said.

But that didn’t stop Retro Fitness from saying she did sign up for personal training and billing her for more than $300. It even had a signed contract.

Only one problem:

“They have no record of me going into the gym on a regular basis for any type of class, any sessions, nothing,” Duverglas told me.

Duverglas calls it outright fraud. She said her signature was forged.

In fact, the signature on the Retro Fitness personal training contract looks nothing at all like hers. But she got nothing but a runaround from the gym. So, she emailed me.

We went to see the gym manager. He told us we only had one side of the story and he would ask around to see what his people had to say.

In the meantime, I called Retro Fitness' corporate headquarters in Colts Neck, N.J., to see if it could help with the franchisee.

Somewhat to my surprise, corporate really was helpful. A representative called Duverglas and got in touch with the franchise. A couple of days later, Duverglas' personal training and membership contracts were canceled.

She’s happy to have the suspect contract out of the way. We’re glad we could help -- and we thank Retro Fitness' corporate office for getting this done.