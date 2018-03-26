Gravesend mom says there’s mold in the Marlboro Houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Takisha Willis lives inside the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend with her five children and fears there’s a danger in her home — mold.

“Please, PIX11, make this happen. I put in tickets and they close and cancel them, over and over again,” Willis said.

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “We visited the resident's apartment earlier today and staff will begin making repairs immediately. We can and must do better to provide residents with the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

