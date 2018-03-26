‘Depressed and suicidal’ mother, 5 children missing in Florida: reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A “depressed and suicidal” mother is missing along with her five young children, according to reports Monday.

Kimber Clark, 29; King Brody, 2; Kyliah Holloway, 7; Dwayne Felder, 8; Lashaun Felder, 9; and Ariana Felder, 11, have been missing since Sunday, according to a missing child alert in Florida.

The children were last seen in the 8000 block of Merrill Road in Jacksonville, and may be with Clark, the alert states.

Clark, who is the children’s mother, recently became homeless and has since been “depressed and suicidal,” police told local stations WXIA and WJAX.

Police say “everyone needs to be looking” because the children “could be anywhere.”

The missing mother and children are described in the alert as follows:

Clark is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

King Brody is 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kyliah is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dwayne is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lashaun is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ariana is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the children, or who has seen them recently, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain a anonymous and still receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.