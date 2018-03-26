Cause of death determined for firefighter Michael Davidson

The NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Monday that FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson died of smoke inhalation.

Davidson, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY, died while fighting a massive fire at a Harlem movie set on Thursday. The blaze began around 11 p.m. in the cellar of a historic, five-story building at 773 St. Nicholas Ave., at West 149th Street. Davidson’s job was to operate a hoseline to suppress the fire.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building as the conditions worsened, but he became separated from the rest of the unit, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Davidson was found unconscious and critically injured. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

“Firefighter Davidson bravely battled many fires and responded to countless calls for help from New Yorkers throughout his 15 years of dedicated service,” Nigro said. “Our department and our entire city mourn this tragic loss of a very brave Firefighter.”

Davidson was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.

It took 175 firefighters to get the fire under control. Two other firefighters were seriously hurt and three civilians were injured. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.