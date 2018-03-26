17-year-old junior firefighter killed after car overturns on NJ road

PILESGROVE, NJ — A 17-year-old junior firefighter was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Timothy Crim lost control of his car when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him on the road, officials said. His car overturned and he was entrapped.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Crim joined the Elmer Fire Department as a junior firefighter when he was 16. He was working his way up to becoming a probationary firefighter. Crim’s late father and grandfather were both chiefs with the department. His brother, uncle and cousins were also firefighters.

Many shared fond memories of Crim on a tribute post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

“Heaven has one heck of a great fire department with all the Crims,” one man wrote. “Keep watching over us.”

The teen was also a member of the local boy scout troop.