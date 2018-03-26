13-year-old girl assaulted, robbed in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Police need the public's help in identifying two women in surveillance footage wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery and assault of a 13-year-old girl.

It happened around 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, on West Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.

It was reported that two unidentified women physically assaulted a 13-year-old female victim, robbed her of a cell phone and clothing, and fled the area.

The first woman is described as being in her twenties, 5 feet 5 inches, 220 pounds and last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

The second woman is described as bring in her twenties, 5 feet 5 inches, 180 pounds and last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.