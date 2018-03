MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Midtown, Manhattan Monday evening, police say.

It happened around 8:39 p.m. in the area of Lexington Avenue and East 47th Street.

Police say the man was stabbed during a dispute.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.