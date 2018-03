STATEN ISLAND — A woman was injured in a police-involved shooting in Staten Island Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities received a call around 1 p.m. about an incident near 168 Highland Ave.

Shots were fired, and a woman was injured during the incident.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered from the scene, according to authorities.

Investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.