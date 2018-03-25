Police identify man accused of shooting a woman in the Bronx

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police have identified the man accused of shooting a Bronx woman three times in the Bronx last month.

Douglas Sellers is accused of shooting a 36-year-old woman on Feb. 18, hitting her in the right shoulder, torso and her right hand, an NYPD spokesman said. He allegedly ran from the Decatur Avenue apartment.

He is either the woman’s boyfriend or husband, police said. The man, 36, has not yet been arrested and was last seen wearing grey clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

