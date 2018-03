Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvin Scott talks to Ian Marlow about cyber security and privacy after it was revealed that the Facebook profiles of 50 million users in the U.S. were intercepted by Cambridge Analytics, a firm associated with then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign for president.

Then, we'll talk to political analysts and the NYS Republican chairman about the latest on the Trump presidency and Cynthia Nixon’s announcement that she will run for governor of New York.