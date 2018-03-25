Firefighters honor Michael Davidson at wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORAL PARK, Queens — They lined up for hours and hours before the wake at the Dalton Funeral Home for Fire Lieutenant Michael Davidson, posthumously promoted after the 15-year-veteran died fighting a five alarm fire in Harlem Thursday night.

“Mike was just a terrific person,” Captain Robert Allen, FDNY Engine 69, told reporters outside the funeral home. “He was a natural born leader.”

The FDNY released heartbreaking and poignant pictures of Lieutenant Davidson’s family in much happier times.

They show him with his wife, Eileen, and their four children — 7-year-old Brooke, 6-year-old Joseph, 3-year-old Emily and 1-year-old Amy.

On the FDNY Facebook page, there were also tributes to Davidson. One colleague, Lieutenant Ray McCormick, recalled a 2005 fire where Davidson was the senior “nozzle man” much like last Thursday’s fire.

"He sustained a burn injury but continued on to put out another two rooms in the apartment until we were finally relieved. That’s dedication. That’s heart.”

Firefighter Pete Driscoll also remembered Davidson as an amazing man.

"What he was able to do that night was amazing," he said. "He didn’t stop. Where some people might back up and start again, Mike didn’t stop.”