Fallen FDNY firefighter posthumously promoted to Lieutenant

NEW YORK — FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson continues to be remembered as a hero as he was posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Members of the FDNY mourned their fallen brother, recalling moments that showed his heroic actions.

Davidson had been on the Lieutenant list since passing the exam in 2015.

“It was nice to watch a friend’s son following his father’s footsteps,” said FDNY captain Robert E. Allen, a 34-year veteran who served with Davidson at Engine 69.

Davidson spent his entire 15-year career at Engine Company 69, Ladder 28 in Manhattan, fondly called the Harlem Hilton. It was the same place where his father, Robert, spent more of his 26 years as an FDNY firefighter. Davidson’s brother, Eric, serves the city as a firefighter in the Bronx.

During his 15 years with the department, Davidson was cited four times for bravery and life-saving actions.

The father of four was killed when a massive fire broke out at a historic building being used at a Harlem movie set late Thursday.

A wake will be held for Lt. Davidson at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home at 29 Atlantic Ave. in Floral Park Sunday and Monday between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

