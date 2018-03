Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adult film star Stormy Daniels shared details after her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in a highly anticipated interview with CBS` "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Members of an anti-Trump group gathered at an East Village bar to watch the interview. Attendees wore knit-caps that said "impeach."

There were no Trump supporters in attendance.

Proceeds from the party went to a non-profit group called the Sex Workers Project.