5-year-old boy punched on subway in Brooklyn, attacker sought

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who punched and taunted a 5-year-old boy while on the train in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

The boy was riding on a southbound G train with his mother around 4:25 p.m. when a man punched the child in the face, police said.

The man then taunted the child before getting off at the Bergen Street station and fleeing to an unknown location, said police.

The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for bruising and swelling on the left side of his face.

The individual is described to be about 20 years old with short, black hair, a mustache, and about six feet tall. He was last seen wearing an olive- colored shirt, a black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).