Two woman assaulted in Brooklyn, attacker sought

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man accused of assaulting two women in Brooklyn Friday morning.

The first incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. when man forcibly pushed a 17-year-old female as she was walking along 7714 18th Ave. in Bensonhurst, said police.

Surveillance video shows the man placing his hands around the victim before throwing her to the ground. She refused medical attention.

About five minutes later, the man approached another woman, 31, while she was waiting at a bus stop along 18th Avenue and 79th Street. Police said he pulled down his pants.

When the victim walked away, the individual allegedly followed her and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, before punching her in the face, according to police.

The victim got cut on her lip, but refused medical attention.

