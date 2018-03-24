Rail falls on Metro-North workers, service snarled into and out of Grand Central Terminal

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Metro-North service going into and out of Grand Central Terminal has been disrupted after a rail fell on two Metro-North workers in East Harlem Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports about a rail incident on Park Avenue and E. 100th Street.

A rail fell on two Metro-North workers, trapping one of them, according to fire officials.

The worker was removed, and both were taken to a safe location, said the FDNY.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Metro-North advised commuters to expect delays coming into and out of Grand Central Terminal due to the incident.

Delays are also expected throughout multiple train lines because of large crowds taking part in the March for Our Lives rally.

1, 2, A and C lines are all running with delays.