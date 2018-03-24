Pregnant woman shot with pellet gun in Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pregnant woman was shot with a pellet gun in Staten Island on Saturday, police said.

Police said the woman was walking west on Richmond Terrace near Jersey Street just after 2:30 p.m. when she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her right arm. Cops determined that the shot came from a window in a 9-story NYCHA building located on Richmond Terrace.

The woman’s child was unharmed, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

