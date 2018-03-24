Police shoot knife-wielding man inside Harlem Whole Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man armed with a knife was shot by police inside of a Whole Foods store in Harlem on Saturday, according to officials.

Earlier this evening, officers assigned to the @NYPD28Pct shot a suspect armed with a knife inside of a Whole Foods at 100 W. 125th Street. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. More info when it is available. — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) March 25, 2018

Police were called by store security at the Whole Foods on 100 West 125th Street for a shoplifter acting in a violent manner just before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who became increasingly violent and produced a knife. After multiple commands to drop the knife, one officer shot the man once in the shoulder.

EMS said took the man to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The man has an extensive criminal record and has been an issue at the store before, according to police.

Watch the police press conference below: