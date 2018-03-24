Hundreds of thousands rally for gun control in March for Our Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From Washington D.C. to New York City, thousands took up the battle cry in Saturday’s March for Our Lives.

In both cities, the call from survivors of the Parkland massacre last month is for Congress to pass stricter gun control laws and to end gun violence.

In New York City, marchers started Saturday morning at West 72nd Street and Central Park West.

There are more than 800 other events planned across the country and around the world from London to Paris, Tokyo and Seoul.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student group #Neveragain and the group Everytown for Gun Safety organized the march.

They have been working for the last month since the mass shooting to honor the Parkland victims and enact change to prevent future violence.

Parkland students met with lawmakers Friday in the nation’s capital about gun control legislation.

They are pushing for bans on so-called assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.

What they’re doing may already be working.

On the eve of the march, Capitol Hill made big moves towards tighter gun control laws.

President Trump announced a new move to outlaw "bump stocks," on Twitter.

And the Senate passed a $1.3 trillion spending package Friday that would encourage state and federal authorities to provide more information to the national gun background check system.

In the wake of a shooting at a Maryland high school earlier this week where a teenager, Jaelynn Willey, was killed, attendees were even more determined.

Some New Yorkers took their protest even further — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has also coordinated busloads of Brooklyn youth groups headed to D.C.

Next month, activists are calling for another national school walkout for the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.