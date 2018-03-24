Group of teens attack, rob 18-year-old in Flushing, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for the three individuals involved in a Queens robbery earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Mar. 8 around 7 p.m. when three male individuals approached an 18-year-old male victim behind 133-24 41st Ave. in Flushing, said police.

The victim saw the trio and tried to get away from them, but they caught up to him and began to punch and kick him, according to authorities.

The three individuals removed one of the victim’s shoes before fleeing west on 41st Avenue toward College Point Boulevard, said police.

The victim suffered face and body redness, but was not transported to the hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).