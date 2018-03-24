‘Frozen’ arrives on Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A hot new musical with a familiar name opened on Broadway Thursday night. The screen to stage transfer “Frozen” officially arrived in New York with a flurry of magic for audiences.

It’s the story of royal sisters, Princess Elsa and Princess Anna, who must bring back spring to their kingdom stuck in an eternal winter.

The 2014 film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for the number "Let It Go." The musical features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Lee, the film’s screenwriter and director, wrote the book for the production.

Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, said it can be overwhelming taking on a story so beloved by both children and older audiences.

“There are days where it’s really daunting, and days where I go 'oh it’s not that big of a deal.' I sort of push that down. I conceal, don’t feel in Elsa’s words. And you sort of have to when you’re tackling something so famous and so loved," she said.

Patti Murin, who plays Anna, said it is all worth it to see the reactions of the audience, both young and old, at the stage door.

"The little kids...love it so much. But it’s honestly what we hear from the adults at the stage door that really makes a difference," she said. "People connect with this story and the relationship of sisters and family and how complicated and complex it can be.”

In a cast of over 40, "Frozen" also features Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf and John Riddle as Hans.

Tony-award-winning director Michael Grandage is at the helm and Rob Ashford, also a Tony-award-winner, is in charge of choreography.

You can see “Frozen” now at the St. James Theatre.