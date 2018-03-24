Empire State Building lit a faint sparkle in honor of Earth Hour

The Empire State Building emitted a faint sparkle Saturday night in honor of Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is an environmental movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature and other volunteer organizations. The event encourages individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., once a year to symbolize commitment to the planet.

It began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and is now a worldwide movement, spanning over 7,000 cities and towns. Iconic buildings such as the Sydney Opera House, Big Ben, the Colosseum, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the Space Needle have participated in Earth Hour.

The event is often used to bring attention to local issues and legislation impacting the environment.