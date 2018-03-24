Bicyclist critically injured in Long Island crash, driver arrested

FARMINGVILLE, L.I. — A bicyclist was critically injured after he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Long Island Saturday morning.

Armando Gonzalez, 67, was riding his bike along Horseblock Road in Farmingville around 5:15 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck driving on North Ocean Ave. struck him.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, Lee Newman, 26, was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

His vehicle was also impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555, or text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637), or contact by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.