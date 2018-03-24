Third woman terrorized by man in Bensonhurst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A third woman says she was accosted by a man in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn two days before police released a frightening video of another woman being attacked.

Police released surveillance video of a man grabbing a 17-year-old girl and throwing her to the ground outside of Tribuzio Meat Market on 18th avenue in Friday. Police said the man then approached a 31-year-old woman as she waited for a bus on 18th Ave. near 79th street and exposed himself to her.

The victim said she recognized the man in the video as the same one who had attacked her days earlier.

"Thats definitely the guy," the 22-year-old, who did not want to be identified, told PIX 11.

The victim said she was approached by the man Wednesday morning on her way to work. The man said hello to her and she ignored him. She said the man then told her "You are lucky I don't stick my finger down your throat and rape you right here."

She said it was a verbal assault but it was a terrifying one. Shaken by the encounter, she got on her train and went to work. Once she arrived, she called police.

That police report was delayed getting to the precinct where the incident happened.

The victim hopes someone will recognize this man and turn him in.

"I'm very terrified going to the train in the morning...when this situation happened it was broad daylight," she said.