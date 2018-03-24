8 injured in massive East Harlem apartment fire

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Multiple people were injured after flames erupted in an apartment in East Harlem early Saturday.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at East 103rd Street and Second Avenue on the first floor and quickly spread to the above floors, according to the FDNY.

The fire was under control shortly after 4:30 a.m.

At least four civilians and four firefighters suffered minor injuries, the New York Post reported.

The apartment fire broke out less than 24 hours after a firefighter was killed battling a fire in a Harlem movie set.

Firefighter Michael Davidson, 37, was among the firefighters who responded to the fire on St. Nicholas Avenue and W. 149th Street.

Davidson, whose job was to operate a hoseline to suppress the fire, was found unconscious and critically injured, fire officials said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

Davidson was the 1,150th NYC firefighter to die in the line of duty. His death comes eight days after an FDNY lieutenant and a fire marshal were killed in a U.S. military helicopter crash in Iraq.

Davidson, a member of Harlem’s Engine Company 69, had been awarded four times for bravery in his 15-year career, according to the FDNY.