Who was FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson?

FLORAL PARK, Long Island – FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson died as he lived: a hero, in ways big and small. He spent his last day of life playing with his children and clearing all the snow for his neighbors after Wednesday’s nor’easter.

A snowman was melting on Davidson’s front lawn in Floral Park Friday. He made it with his four children before heading to Engine Company 69 in Harlem for what would become his final tour.

A neighbor said she would see Davidson every morning bringing his children to the bus stop and waving them off. He’s survived by his wife and four children – three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1, and a 6-year-old son.

“The best man you could ever meet,” she called him.

Davidson spent his entire 15-year career at Engine Company 69, Ladder 28 in Manhattan, fondly called the Harlem Hilton. It was the same place where his father, Robert, spent more of his 26 years as an FDNY firefighter. Davidson’s brother, Eric, serves the city as a firefighter in the Bronx.

During his 15 years with the department, Davidson was cited four times for bravery and life-saving actions.

In his last tour, Davidson was assigned to carry the nozzle into the basement fire that broke out at an Edward Norton-directed movie set on St. Nicholas Avenue. Davidson became separated from his colleagues in extremely dangerous conditions. He was later found unconscious in the wreckage and was unable to be revived.

His neighbor said she’ll never forget his last acts of kindness.

“He will be so missed … we loved young people moving in with their beautiful children,” she said. “He was the perfect father to me.”