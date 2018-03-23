Water park executive charged in 10-year-old’s death on giant slide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Austin Miles, an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the park in western Kansas City, Kansas.

An autopsy revealed the boy was decapitated when the raft that he and two women were on went airborne.

It hit a pole that supported nets that were designed to keep riders from flying off the ride.

Winter Prospapio, a spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn, said the company was “deeply disappointed” that an individual was charged for the “terrible accident.”