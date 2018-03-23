Two men wanted by police for assaulting, robbing man outside Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video Friday of two men wanted in connection to an assault and robbery that took place in the Bronx on March 14.

Police said a man was walking up to his apartment building located near Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street around 11 p.m. when two men followed him inside, punched him in the face several times and pushed him to the ground. The two men fled with the victim's cellphone, headphones and jacket.

The victim, 34, had cuts to his face and mouth and refused medical attention, police said.

Both men are believed to be about 18-years-old.

Police said one is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing dark gray pants and blue sneakers.

The other man is 5 feet 10 inches and was last seen wearing a red, gray and black sweater, black Du-rag, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)