Two men sought by police for Bronx shooting

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video Friday of a shooting in the Bronx on March 5 that injured two men.

Police said the men were shot around 4:40 a.m. in front of 555 Bryant Avenue. One man, 27, was shot once in the upper hip and the second, 33, was shot once in the chest. Both men were treated at a local hospital.

Police are searching for two men in connection to the shooting who fled in white Nissan Maxima.

One man, who was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie with a red letter X on the back and a black jeans, is believed to be the shooter.

The other man, who was last seen wearing dark color clothing with a tan boots, is believed to be the driver of the white Nissan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)