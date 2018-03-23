Troopers rescue man from frigid NJ swamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A New Jersey man is recovering after a rough rescue out of a frigid marshy area off the turnpike in Elizabeth, NJ.

“I thought I could make it, but I got stuck,” Jonathon Rivera said.

The rescue took place early Saturday morning in the cold and darkness, and was captured on police dash cam video. Rivera’s cousin, who was with him, flagged down troopers in the area.

“The water was up to his torso, he was moving very gingerly and was experiencing signs of hypothermia,” Trooper Reinaldo Cruz Jr., one of eight-troopers who eventually got Rivera out, said.

The 29-year old was quickly wrapped in a survival blanket and taken to the hospital.

He told PIX11 Friday night that he’s grateful to the troopers who saved his life, adding all he was trying to do was help some friends who were stuck in their car in the swamp - ironically he’s the one who needed a rescue team.