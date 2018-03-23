March For Our Lives in NYC: What you need to know

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Nearly a million people are expected to take part in the March For Our Lives in D.C., a demonstration demanding stricter gun control laws organized in response to the deadly shooting at the school in Parkland. Over 800 sister events will also take place around the world on Saturday, including in NYC.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence will be gathering at 10 a.m. in front of the Duane Reade on Broadway between 71st and 72nd Streets. A rally will begin at 11 a.m. in Central Park and the march itself will begin at noon.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence is requesting for marchers to wear orange – the color of the gun violence prevention movement – and to bring their own signs.

The NYPD released a list of the streets where the march will take place:

Formation

72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Central Park West between 72nd Street and Columbus Circle

Route

Central Park South between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street

Dispersal

43rd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

44th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

45th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Street closures

Police have not announced any street closures. But surrounding streets may be closed as needed at the discretion of the NYPD.