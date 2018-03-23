Man uses stolen credit card to buy over $10K worth of clothes, police say

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Police are searching for the man accused of using another person’s credit card to make an online purchase on Long Island.

A man entered Schwing Electrical along E. Main St. in Riverhead on Feb. 2 and told employees an online order he made was delivered to their store, said police.

Employees grew suspicious of the man’s story, and they did not release any packages, police said.

Investigation revealed the man used a stolen credit card number to purchase about $10,400 worth of clothing from Barneys New York.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)