Man killed in Queens bodega shooting

ELMHURST, Queens — A man is dead after he was shot inside a Queens bodega Thursday night.

Police responded to reports about a shooting inside 81-06 Roosevelt Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The shooter fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).